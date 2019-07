There was only one thing on Josh Addo-Carr's mind after NSW's incredible win tonight - and it wasn't speaking in full sentences.

The 23-year-old joined Triple M NRL for his post-match interview which was, as usual, a cracker.

Listen below:

Also joining Triple M NRL was Wally Lewis Medal winner James Tedesco, who reflected on a "surreal experience".

Listen below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.