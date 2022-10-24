It's Nearly Tiiiimmmmmeeeeeeee

Mackay Regional Council staff will begin installing Christmas decorations this Saturday (October 29).

The long lead time is necessary to ensure the decorations are in place for the festive season and so that work can be done at times that won’t inconvenience the public.

The installations will be completed each weekend from now until early December, with most of the banner and pole unit installations completed in the early hours or mornings.

Motorists are asked to take care when driving as staff will be working close to the road during the installations.

This year’s Christmas decorations will include:





Christmas tree at Bluewater Quay

Christmas tree at Calen next to the RSL building

Christmas tree at Sarina in front of the library

Christmas tree at Mirani in Anzac Park

Christmas tree in Walkerston in Anzac Park

116 banners

62 pole units

Garland at Bluewater Quay!!!