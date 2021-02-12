"It's Not A Scary Spine" | MG Reacts To Andrew McCullough On The Verge Of Dragons Move

Triple M's Mark Geyer isn't afraid of the Dragons spine even if Andrew McCullough joins the club. 

McCullough will join Matt Dutfy, Corey Norman and Ben Hunt at the Dragons but this isn't a 'scary' proposition according to MG.

McCullough was a no show at Broncos training on Thursday and is expected to join the Dragons on a three-year deal as early as today. 

12 February 2021

