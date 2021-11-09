"It's Not True" | Kevin Walters Rubbishes Claims Of Unique "Performance Based" Contract
Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has rubbished a report suggesting he signed a performance based week-to-week contract which allowed the Broncos to sack him at any time.
"No, that's not true," Walters told Triple M's Rush Hour with MG & Liam.
"Certainly I'm off contract at the end of (the 2022 season). I signed a two-year deal and we're now into the second year.
"That's as far as I know, unless someone tells me something different.
"It's not true."