"It's Not True" | Kevin Walters Rubbishes Claims Of Unique "Performance Based" Contract

Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has rubbished a report suggesting he signed a performance based week-to-week contract which allowed the Broncos to sack him at any time.

"No, that's not true," Walters told Triple M's Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

"Certainly I'm off contract at the end of (the 2022 season). I signed a two-year deal and we're now into the second year.

"That's as far as I know, unless someone tells me something different.

"It's not true."