It's Official: Fev Enters The Guinness Book Of World Records

Last year, Brendan Fevola attempted to break the “Highest Altitude Catch of an NFL Ball”, and well, he failed.

That didn’t stop the former AFL great in attempting to beat the record held by American football star Rob Gronkowski, who successfully caught a ball dropped from a helicopter at 188.9m.

Yesterday, Fev returned to Princes Park, the home ground for the Carlton Football Club where he spent much of his career at to attempt to break the record again.

And this time…

Well, just watch the video below to see how it all turned out!

Fev broke the record by over 30 metres, which was confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records this morning.

A spokesman told Fevola: “You are officially a legend.”

Fev’s record will appear in the 2023 edition of the book.

On air this morning on Fifi, Fev and Nick, the new record holder said he was stoked to be able to set the new record at his old home ground.

“I’ve been on a high, it’s like I’ve played in a Grand Final and won,” he said.

“To come back out here, Ikon Park, where I first started my footy career, and to be able to break a world record is amazing.

“Thanks to everyone for supporting me … let’s go and get pissed.”