It's Official... George, Gary And Matt Will NOT Be On Masterchef Next Year

It's the end of an era with Channel 10 announcing that the three faces of Australian Masterchef... Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris will not be returning to judge season 12 next year.

This straight from the press release just sent out to the world:

Network 10 today announced that Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will not return as judges in the next season of MasterChef Australia.

Network 10 chief executive officer Paul Anderson said: “Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George... Australia is full of remarkable cooking talent and we can’t wait to introduce another group – and the next generation of exceptional judges – in season 12 of MasterChef Australia next year.”

This means, of course, that tonight's finale is the final time we'll see the three judges in the Masterchef kitchen. It's probably a case of watch this space to see who will fill the void next year.

Written by: @dantheinternut