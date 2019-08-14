It's Official, Rockhampton Is A Great Place To Live!

It's official, living in rural areas is better than living in a major city. Tell us something we don't know!

A recent study by the Regional Australia Insititute shows that it's cheaper to live in Rural areas than Australia's most populated cities.

On average, Rockhampton homebuyers pay off their mortgage 18 years quicker than any major cities.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she isn't surprised by the findings.

“It’s clear that a move to the Rockhampton Region means more disposable income, shorter commutes, affordable housing and a healthier lifestyle with more time spent outdoors in the Queensland sun." - Mayor Strelow

If you'd like more information about the report, head to Regional Australia website.