"It's Painful To Watch Him Play": Gorden Tallis Explains His Josh Dugan Retirement Comments

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has explained his comments about Josh Dugan long-term future in rugby league after his comments on Saturday night.

Speaking on Fox League's coverage Tallis called for Dugan to think about retirement after the amount of injuries the former NSW Origin representative has copped in his career.

Tallis copped some criticism from Sharks coach John Morris, who labelled The Raging Bulls' comments "harsh."

"Geez that'd be a bit harsh, I mean he left the field with a hamstring injury," Morris said during his post-match presser after the Sharks' loss to the Storm.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Tallis explained his comments.

This was part of a broader chat with Paul Kent also discussing Dugan's NRL future; albeit at the Sharks, another NRL club or possibly in England. LISTEN BELOW.