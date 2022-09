Triple M's Mark Geyer has called for the NRL to abolish the Bunker after a number of mistakes during the two Preliminary Finals last weekend.

MG has told Triple M Breakfast he is really worried the Bunker will decide Sunday's Grand Final and not the players on the field.

"It's really pissing me off," MG said.

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!