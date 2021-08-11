“It’s Really Tough” Ariarne Titmus Opens Up About Life After The Olympics

She was dubbed ‘The Terminator’ after going head to head with Katie Ledecky and taking home two gold medals.

Now, with four medals to her name, and an army of fans, Ariarne Titmus returned to Australia without the fanfare and instead sits in a quarantine facility in Howard Springs.

She gave The Briefing’s Tom Tilley and Annika Smethurst an insight into her current day-to-day routine in the facility.

“In the morning I turn the telly on, have a coffee, and then a group of us do a bit of exercise outside out on our balconies, and then pretty much we watch the clock as the day goes by… It’s pretty boring to be honest, we’re just lucky to go to the Olympics and get home.”

The two-time gold-medallist opened up about the long road to Tokyo, which involves more than just Covid roadblocks and physical training, but personal sacrifices that most 20-year-olds don’t face.

“It’s really tough, I’ve always said to myself that becoming a professional athlete has been a choice of mine, and it’s the choices that I make to be an athlete that I live by… A lot of 20-year-olds are probably out there having fun, studying, working, partying, and obviously I can’t really do all of those things, but I can do those things for the rest of my life.”

After the 14-day quarantine, Titmus will return to her home in Queensland and will return to a relatively normal life for the next few months before training amps up again.

“I’m looking forward to in the next couple of months kind of relaxing a little bit, and giving myself a mental break as well.”

Ariarne Titmus spoke about her journey to the Olympics, the famous vision of her coach, Dean Boxall, and what comes next on The Briefing.

