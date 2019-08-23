It's Road Safety Week in Central Queensland which means locals are about to receive some hot tips on how to keep themselves and their families safe on the roads.

The Central Queensland Police will be teaming up with our street teams to bring Rocky locals various information sessions, where the Police will cover a whole bunch of road safety topics.

Some of the topics the Police will be touching on include:

Seatbelts

Speeding

Fatigue

Distraction

Drink driving

The sessions will be taking place throughout the week so there will be plenty of opportunity for you to drop by.

So if you're keen to learn a thing or two about road safety and how to keep your family safe from traffic related incidents, drop by to visit the boys and blue this week!