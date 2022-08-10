It's Show Time! Ekka People's Day Is Back And Better Than Ever Before

Its people’s day at the much-loved Ekka, with a crowd of more than 50,000 set to visit the Queensland Royal Show.

With hundreds of activities and things to do, Ekka's busiest day includes junior show jumping, line dancing, flower beard competitions and the grand parade.

After two years of cancellations due to Covid, Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland (RNA) chief executive Brendan Christou said it’s an incredibly exciting time for everyone.

“It’s just great the country coming back which is what the show is all about after an enforced break. And that’s being felt by the exhibitors and the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, with hundreds of showbags on offer at Brisbane's annual event, Hollywood actor Matt Damon was spotted in the showbag pavilion yesterday!

A frequent visitor to Queensland in recent years, Damon was not letting anything out of the bag as to which showbag he had his eyes on.

Bringing the country and city together for a true celebration of agriculture, Ekka boasts a diverse array of events and competitions from woodchop to giant vegetables, beef cattle to cats and dogs, along with live entertainment, food and wine, carnival rides and showbags, family shopping, educational activities and much more.

Ekka runs from 6 -14 August.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.ekka.com.au/buy-ticket/

