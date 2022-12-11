It’s Snowing… Yep Snowing In Victoria This Week

Victoria’s weather continues to forget it is summer, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting snow in some parts of the state from late Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 18 degrees in Melbourne this week, while the Bureau predicts “Snowfalls developing above 1400m Monday, lowering to 1000m late Tuesday & only lifting to 1200m Wednesday”.

Meanwhile, VicEmergency declared a severe weather warning for damaging winds in parts of East Gippsland and North East districts early on Monday morning – following a cancelled warning for severe thunderstorms.

Melburnians have expressed their, somewhat expected, disappointment of the weather in the lead up to Christmas, many deciding to try and find the humour in the lack of summer to begin the season.

