Australia is baking with temperatures around the country, in multiple cities, hitting over the 40 degree mark.

On Friday the mercury in the Melbourne CBD hit 43C at 1pm, while in Port Augusta, South Australia, temps almost hit 50C.

In fact, it was that hot in Port Augusta, the roads started to melt.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Sydney is on track for another scorching day with the city set to reach 36C and 47C in the west.