It's the most wonderful time of the year.... Cairns Festival is HERE!

We've had the Cairns Festival bringing life to our city since 1961!

In that time, it's been re-branded a few times with titles like Cairns Tourist Festival, Fun in the Sun and even Reef Festival.

Since 2010 Cairns Regional Council took the Cairns Festival and ran with it, bringing it into the direction it is now- through the Cultural Services Branch.

There's plenty to get excited about, and locals showcasing just what our city is all about over the next 9 days.

You can head to the Esplanade and see the neon dog lights, I want to know what love is will be at CPAC drawing on our local love stories to be played out on stage and then the biggest event for many of us- the Grand Parade.

Saturday night will see floats of all shapes and sizes head along the Esplanade from 3pm, finishing with a big bang with fireworks from 9pm.

Check out the Cairns Festival website HERE.