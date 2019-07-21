It's Time For Campaspe Residents To Share Their Opinion On Littering

The Campaspe Shire Council and the Goulburn Valley Waste and Resource Recovery Group have had enough of litter and illegal dumping in the Campaspe region and they want YOUR opinion on the matter.

To assist the community in sharing their opinion, the Campaspe Shire Council have uploaded an online survey to the Engage Victoria website, where residents will be asked a series of questions about littering and illegal dumping.

Mayor Cr Adrian Weston hopes that the community will use this opportunity to report any info they might have, pertaining to illegal dumping and litter.

“Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on litter hotspots, how illegal dumping may have impacted on them, the ease at which littering and illegal dumping can be reported and any ideas they may have on litter prevention,” - Cr Adrian Weston

All results of the survey will assist the council in developing a Regional Litter and Illegal Dumping Plan to combat further issues.

The survey only takes 15 minutes to fill out and all names and information remains confidential. As an added bonus, if participants add their email address and phone number (which is kept separate to the survey), they enter the draw to win a $100 gift card.

So if you're wanting to do your part for the environment, follow the link to the survey and make sure to fill it out before midnight, August 4th.

The results of the survey will be presented in late August during a Stakeholder Workshop, where discussions regarding further action, will take place.