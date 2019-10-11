It's Time For Shepparton Locals To Detox Their Homes!

Do you have a bunch of unwanted chemicals you need to get rid of? Well Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to 'Detox your Home' in a safe, easy service which helps to get rid of toxic household chemicals.

On Saturday, October 12th the household chemical collection program will be hitting Shepparton Resource Recovery Centre and will be available from 9AM until 3PM.

Council's Director of Infrastructure Phil Hoare says this is the perfect opportunity for families to get rid of pesticides, detergents and other common chemical;s without endangering themselves or the environment.

“The good news is you can reduce the risk of poisoning, environmental pollution and fire hazards, as well as improve recycling rates, by dropping off unwanted chemicals at our Detox your Home mobile collection,” - Cr Hoare

Shepparton Resource Recovery does not regularly except these types of chemicals, so this weekend could be your only opportunity to Detox your home.

Residents can despise of the following items:

Acids & Alkalis

Aerosol cans

Anti Freeze

Brake fluid

Car body filler

Car wax

Cleaners - ammonia based

Cooking oil

Coolant

Detergents, disinfectants & drain cleaners

Fertiliser

Fire extinguishers

Floor-care products & waxes

Fuels - petrol, diesel, kerosene, other

Glues - water-based & solvents

Herbicides & weed killers

Insect spray/pesticides

Nail polish & remover

Oven cleaner

Thinners, turps and paint stripper

Pool chemicals

Rat poison

Solvents

Transmission fluid

Wood preservatives & finishes (oils & varnish)

The following items will not be accepted:

Ammunition or firearms

Asbestos

Car batteries

Household batteries

Chemicals used by businesses

Farm chemicals

Fluorescent light tubes

Gas bottles

Motor oil

Paint

For more information, follow the link through to the website.

