It's time for the Port Douglas Carnivale!

It's one of the biggest events on the calendar, attracting people from every corner of Australia.

Port Douglas Carnivale is back for 20-19 and the line up of entertainment, food events and pure fun is out of this world.

More than 10,000 are expected to hit the tropics this week as they gear up for the weekends of all weekends.

Kicking things off will be the Gala Dinner on Wednesday with Abba-Solutetly Fabulous starring fan favourite Rhonda Burchmore and raising much needed cash for Paws and Claws Animal Facility at Craiglie.

Then it's full steam ahead with long lunches, street parades, seafood extravaganza, the spiegeltent with plenty of acts and the biggest party of the weekend- Eskimo Joe at Rex Smeal Park on the Saturday night.

We definietly think this year is going to be the best one yet!

To find out more information on what's on, just head to Port Douglas Carnivale's website HERE.