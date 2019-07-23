It's Time To Prepare For Another Botanic To Bridge Event!

It's time for another Botanic to Bridge event!

This year, there have been a record number of people register for the 10th anniversary, Botanic to Bridge event with over 1000 people ready to hit the road on Sunday, August 18th.

With so many people expected to take part, organisers believe that this years event will be the largest Botanic to Bridge event so far.

Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO, Craig Walker is anticipating HUGE numbers at the starting line this year.

“We have been blown away by the community’s interest in the event to date, it’s great to see everyone registering early and supporting our community beneficiary, Give Me 5 for Kids and local schools,” - Craig Walker

Assistant Minister and Member for Gladstone is hoping that plenty of local families will get involved to support the event.

"Now in its tenth year, B2B has raised close to $400,000 for local schools and various community groups," - Glenn Butcher

So make sure you jump online to sign up ASAP, registration will be closing on Thursday, August 15th, so don't wait too long!