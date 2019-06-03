It's Time To Register For The 10th Botanic To Bridge Fun Run!

Registrations have officially opened for the 10th Botanic to Bridge fun run and people are RACING to sign up!

The ever popular event raises money for local schools and different community groups, so far raising $400,000.

The council are hoping families, running enthusiasts and businesses will get together and join the fundraiser to support the rest of the community.

The run is scheduled for Sunday, August 18th, so there is plenty of time for you to track down some keen mates and sign up.

If this sounds like fun, follow the link to the website to register!