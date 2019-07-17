It's Time To Submit Entires For This Years Citrus Sculpture Competition

It's time!! If you're keen to get amongst this years 2019 Real Juice Company Citrus Sculptures competition, NOW is the time to submit your entries.

This year, the Griffith City Council is hoping that participants will take the time to think outside the box and bring something new to the competition.

Applications for new sculptures are due by Friday, July 26th and existing sculpture forms are due by Friday, August 2nd. That means there's no time to waste if you're hoping to show off your weird and wonderful, citrus inspired art pieces.

Chair of the Spring Fest Working Group, Councillor Rina Mercuri believes this is the perfect time for businesses to make the most of the influx of people flooding to Griffith for the competition.

“Thousands of visitors come to town for Spring Fest and most of them stop by, take photos, and share the unique experience with others,” - Councillor Rina Mercuri

Construction for the event will begin on Sunday, October 13th and the pack down will start on Sunday, October 27th.

So if you want to show us what you've got, don't wait another minute, grab an application form and get ready to take part in one of the regions favourite events!