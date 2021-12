Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the Brandon Smith drama after the Kiwi international sparked headlines by declaring he wants to win a Premiership in the Roosters jersey after meeting with club powerbrokers.

This, despite still being contracted to the Melbourne Storm for the 2022 NRL season.

MG reckons Smith's position at the Storm is "untenable" and will likely join the Roosters a year early.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!