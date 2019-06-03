It's World Gin Day on Saturday- and what better way to celebrate!

It's a yes from us.

12 hours ago

Article heading image for It's World Gin Day on Saturday- and what better way to celebrate!

Mt Uncle Distillery

What better way to celebrate World Gin Day than by sampling some of the best gin from the Far North?!

Harbourside Bar and Kitchen are holding a gin masterclass using Mt Uncle Distillery gins and will be doing everything they can to set your tastebuds on fire. 

Tickets will include includes 3 cocktails and canapés, plus you'll get to have a dance as the night wears on with house DJs. 

🍹 Gin masterclass with head distiller
🍹 Gin tasting
🍹 3 Cocktails
🍹 Canapés
🍹 Live entertainment

It's a yes from us! 


Book your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hbk-mt-uncle-world-gin-day-tickets-61966159451

Please note that this is an 18+ event and Id will be required on entry. Please drink responsibly.

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs