It's Your Last Chance To Take Part In The Youth Survey 2019

Mission Australia are on a quest to encourage young people between the ages of 15 to 19 years of age, to voice any personal concerns or broader issues they deem important to them through the Youth Survey.

The survey will be celebrating their 18th birthday this year and Mission Australia are aiming to convince a record number of youths to take part before the survey closes on August 9th.

With a massive 28,000 youngsters taking part in the 2018 survey, Mission are hoping to hit a whopping 30,000 participants to commemorate the milestone.

Mission hopes that with a greater number of participants, they will be able to cover a broader array of issues important to the overall wellbeing of young people. The results of the survey will be released in November and will be used to help advocate on behalf of the youth of Australia.

This year, the survey will touch on new topics to better understand how Australian youth feel about bullying, disabilities and whether they feel their voices are being heard.

Last year, Victorian young people placed mental health at the top of the issue pile, moving from third place to first within the space of a year. The top three issues were identified as mental health, alcohol and drugs, along side equity and discrimination.

So PLEASE, take the time to check out the survey and have your say on behalf of young people across the nation. Follow the link to participate!