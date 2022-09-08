"It Was Like A Tennis Match" | Peter V'landys On Cracking Jokes With The Queen
ARLC Chairman & Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen after she passed away peacefully aged 96 on Friday morning.
V'landys joined Triple M Breakfast on Friday and shared details of his recent meeting with The Queen earlier this year, where the Racing supremo actually had lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.
