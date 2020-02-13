“It Will Be Rebuilt”: GM Of Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge Says It Will Definitely Reopen

The Southern Ocean Lodge will definitely will be rebuilt, the John Hird, general manager of the iconic Kangaroo Island venue, told Roo & Ditts For Breakfast this morning.

“Yes, it will be rebuilt… we’ve already started the whole process,” Hird said.

“Obviously with regards to insurance and so forth, that’s all in process.

“I can’t really speak about the insurance side of, because obviously it’s being assessed and so forth, but it will be rebuilt.

“Hayley and James (Baillie, owners of the Lodge) have committed to rebuilding.

“Obviously there’s the big elephant in the room which is going to be insurance premiums for any of these icons anywhere in Australia over the coming years.”

The Southern Ocean Lodge was almost completely burnt down in the Kangaroo Island bushfires, suffering millions of dollars in damage.

