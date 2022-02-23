ON THIS DAY: AC/DC's It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll)

February 23, 1976 AC/DC filmed their Iconic Video For It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll)

Today in Gleeso's Rock Calendar we look back to February 23, 1976. Where AC/DC took over Swanston Street in Melbourne to film their ICONIC video for It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll).

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!