ON THIS DAY: AC/DC's It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll)

AC/DC

February 23, 1976 AC/DC filmed their Iconic Video For It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll)

Today in Gleeso's Rock Calendar we look back to February 23, 1976. Where AC/DC took over Swanston Street in Melbourne to film their ICONIC video for It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll).

