Its Been 13 Years Since The 2008 Mackay Flood, Jay Remembers It Well

It's gone so fast!

Today, February 15th 2008, is a day that a lot of Mackay locals who were here at the time, won't forget. The rain fell, and fell and fell! In fact more than 2000 homes were inundated by two months of rain in 10 hours.

"I remember being on the air, and the rain kept falling. It was so hard and constant. Then the calls came in. People begging for help. Houses up to their roof with flood water and debris. I lost my car in the flood. I dont think there were too many people who weren't affected" - Jay said. 

Check out the video's below from when it happened! 

 

 

