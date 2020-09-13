Its Foster and Kinship Carers Week

Foster carers vital to provide safe homes and positive relationships for vulnerable children in the Limestone Coast



COUNTRY agency ac.care is celebrating Limestone Coast foster carers this week who provide safe homes and positive relationships for around 130 young people in the region.



Couples, families and single adults in more than 80 private Limestone Coast households have opened up their hearts and homes to vulnerable young people, from babies through to teenagers.



Their remarkable contribution is being celebrated as part of Department for Child Protection Foster and Kinship Carers Week, which runs from September 13 to 19.



Limestone Coast ac.care foster care manager Sherri Winter praised the diverse and dedicated carers in the region.

“They truly make a remarkable difference in young lives, providing safety, stability and a nurturing environment,” Ms Winter said.



“We cannot thank our carers enough and are constantly inspired by their contribution and perseverance in supporting vulnerable young people and ensuring they have opportunities many people take for granted.”

INSPIRED AND GRATEFUL: ac.care foster care manager Dani Atkinson has praised more than 80 couples, families and individuals who have opened their hearts and homes across the region to vulnerable young people in need of safe homes and positive relationships.



Last financial year, the agency worked with more than 200 registered foster carers across eastern regional South Australia supporting over 370 children who were unable to live with their birth families.



However, with the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable families expected to prompt an increase in the number of young people in need of support, the agency hopes to recruit a further 30 foster carers this year.



ac.care foster care manager Dani Atkinson said the agency welcomed inquiries from anyone interested in becoming a foster carer, with opportunities to commit to long-term, short-term or respite care.



“Family-based care can make a huge difference in the lives of infants, children and youths and we are inspired every day by our wonderful carers who live by their commitment to provide a stable and nurturing environment for vulnerable young people,” she said.



“Our agency provides extensive support to carers to ensure they are not alone on their journey of caring, wherever they are based in eastern regional South Australia.”



She said teams based in the Limestone Coast, Riverland and Murraylands worked closely with the network of carers, which extends to the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula.



“We would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more about foster care and whether the time is right for them to open their heart and home to a young person in need,” Ms Atkinson said.



Search for @accarecommunity to follow ac.care on Facebook to stay up to date with the agency’s activities.

More information about foster care is also available at accare.org.au, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 1300 ACCARE (1300 222 273) during business hours.