Its Official: Single Use Plastic Has Been Banned In Queensland

Single-use plastics and polystyrene takeaway containers are no more in Queensland.

The law which was passed in March ends the use of plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and plates effective from Wednesday 1st September.

With the state becoming the third behind South Australia and Canberra to roll in the law, it’s hoped all other states will soon follow suit.

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has promised to ban single-use plastics by February 2023 whilst NSW is expected to make the move before the year is out.

Queensland brought in one exemption: the sale or supply of plastic straws at healthcare businesses or schools is allowed so those with disabilities or medical conditions can still access them.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) is thrilled over Queensland’s latest action after last month’s reports of baby turtles washing up on Queensland beaches after swallowing plastic.

"These life-saving laws are fantastic news for Queensland's turtles, whales and seabirds. Sharp, highly likely to be contaminated and commonly found in waterways, plastic straws and cutlery can cause serious injuries. They get stuck in airways and cause painful internal injuries and poisoning when eaten." - The AMCS spokesperson for plastics, Shane Cucow

The state is expected to make bans on other products including coffee cups, takeaway food containers and heavyweight plastic bags.

