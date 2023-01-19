Jacinda Ardern To Resign As New Zealand Prime Minister

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will be resigning from her position before February 7.

While speaking at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier, Ardern revealed she would be stepping down from her position.

The announcement comes after National Party leader Christopher Luxon revealed there would be a reshuffle.

Ardern added that she will make further announcements surrounding a caucus reshuffle along with a number of changes to current Labour policies.

The Prime Minister also announced that the general election is set be held on Saturday, October 14.

More information is expected to follow.

