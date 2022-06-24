Jacinta Allan Favourite For Deputy Premier Following Resignation Of Four Victorian Ministers

Four Victorian Ministers have resigned in one day with premier Daniel Andrews announcing their temporary replacements and candidate for deputy premier.

The state’s transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan is currently the favourite for the role of deputy premier after James Merlino resigned from his post earlier this today.

James Merlino, police minister Lisa Neville, health minister Martin Foley and sport and major events minister Martin Pakula announced they would be stepping down form their roles in separate statements earlier today.

The four ministers said they would not be putting themselves forward for re-election and would be walking away from their positions as soon as suitable replacements were found.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Premier Daniel Andrews said new senior ministers would oversee each department in the lead up to the Labor caucus meeting on Saturday where votes will be counted for the new ministry.

Transport minister Ben Carroll is set to take on the role of co-ordinating minister for the Department of Jobs and Precincts and regions, assistant treasurer Danny Pearson will take responsibility for the Department of Families, fairness and Housing, minister for agriculture and regional development Mary-Anne Thomas will be taking on the role of health minister while corrections minister Natalie Hutchins will look after the education portfolio.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a majority of the new leadership team will be headed by women.

“That means that like the cabinet, the government’s leadership team is now more than half women,” hes said.

Andrews and the other co-ordinating ministers are set to put forward Jacinta Allan for deputy premier on Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.