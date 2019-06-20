Jack Billings Re-signs With The Saints

St Kilda have locked in gun midfielder Jack Billings, signing him to a two-year deal which will keep him at Moorabbin until the end of 2021.

There were a few worries when Billings decided to put off contract talks earlier this season, but the Saints put those to bed this afternoon when they released the news via the club website.

The No.3 pick in the 2013 draft pledged his loyalty to St Kilda in a statement via the club website.

“I really love this club. We have a great group of players who I love running out with every week, our coaching and support staff are second-to-none and most importantly our fans are amazing and make all of it worthwhile," the 23-year-old said.

“I really want to be part of bringing success to this club and I’m concentrating on making that happen.”

