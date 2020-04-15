Jack Black, The Killers, Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow And Heaps More Added To This Weekend's Together At Home Music Festival

Last week we announced the massive lineup for the isolation music festival curated by Lady Gaga and now they've expanded the festival in a big way.

Joining Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Bille Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin and heaps more, is Jack Black, The Killers, Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow and bunch of world famous musicians, including Aussie, Delta Goodrem!

The Together At Home festival is happening this weekend, with funds raised for world health organisation, Global Citizen to fight against COVID-19.

Check out the full line up:







Get your best pjs on and a couple of cold ones in the fridge, this is going to be a huge gig!

