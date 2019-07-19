Jack Darling Signs Five Year Extension

West Coast forward Jack Darling has signed a five-year contract extension with the Eagles.

This long-term deal means Darling is likely to be an Eagle for life.

The 2018 premiership player says he is pleased to be a one club player.

“I grew up supporting the Eagles, so to be here for my entire career is something I’ll look back on proudly,” Darling told the West Coast website.

“I always thought I was going to be a one-club player. I’m just really excited that the club has backed me in like they have my whole career. I’m really excited for the future."

Darling is a two-time leading goal kicker with the Eagles and has played 188 games since being drafted in 2010.