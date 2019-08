Hawks forward Jack Gunston is a late out for tonight's clash with GWS with a hamstring issue.

Gunston, who started experiencing hamstring soreness during the warm up, will be replaced by Irishman Conor Nash.

The weather in Canberra is currently 3° and set to get colder throughout the match.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!