Jack Higgins Set For Brain Surgery, Will Miss Most Of 2020

Richmond forward Jack Higgins will have brain surgery this month.

The operation will take six months to recover from and will keep him out of footy until late in 2020.

A less intense procedure had been looked at, but doctors decided the more serious procedure was the way to go.

"No one is underestimating how uncomfortable this is for the poor kid, and while they were hoping for a different procedure, that hasn't quite fixed everything," Richmond’s general manager of football, Neil Balme told Damian Barrett at AFL.com.au.

"The positive out of all this is that there is still the same expectation for him – that he will fully recover and return to football when he is ready.

"With brain surgery, no one can be certain with recovery timeframes.

"It is obviously very challenging, but again, the positives out of it are that once he gets through it, he will be as good as new."

