Jack Riewoldt With The Latest Updates On Soldo & Lynch

Jack Riewoldt joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon following the Tigers win over Geelong last night.

Unfortunately there were two big injuries that took the shine of Richmond's big win, with Ivan Soldo hurting his knee and Tom Lynch suffering a hamstring injury.

Riewoldt provided the latest on both of their conditions.

The three-time Coleman medalist said that the Soldo's knee injury looks rather serious but scans will determine his fate this week.

He was more bullish about Lynch's chances of returning in the coming weeks, but said it is hard to determine due to it being his first hamstring injury.

Riewoldt also gave us the latest from he hub, touched on the incident with Stack & Coleman-Jones and much more!

