Jack Steele To Undergo Scans After Dislocating His Kneecap

St Kilda midfielder Jack Steele will undergo scans after dislocating his kneecap in a training session today.

Steele injured his knee in a collision at training, and somehow was able to walk off unassisted.

“We will know more once we have the results of the scans as to just how much footy he will miss,” St Kilda General Manager of Football Simon Lethlean said.

“It’s obviously a disappointing blow for Jack and for the team but hopefully it’s an injury that doesn’t keep him out for too long.”

“We have learnt this year that there is no benefit in being frustrated by injuries outside of our control. We will instead be focusing on who can step up through the midfield in Jack absence.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!