Jack Steven Officially Joins Geelong

2 hours ago

Four-time St Kilda best and fairest winner Jack Steven has officially joined the Cats. 

Geelong were involved in a three-way trade with Gold Coast & St Kilda to complete the trade. 

The Cats secured Steven with pick 58 that they received from the Gold Coast in return for Zac Smith. 

So essentially Geelong gave up Smith & received Steven. 

Steven played 183 games and kicked 122 goals in his time at the Saints. 

Trade details: 

- Geelong receive Jack Steven.

- Gold Coast receive Zac Smith.

- St Kilda receive Pick 58. 

