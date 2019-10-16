Jack Steven Officially Joins Geelong

Four-time St Kilda best and fairest winner Jack Steven has officially joined the Cats.
Geelong were involved in a three-way trade with Gold Coast & St Kilda to complete the trade.
The Cats secured Steven with pick 58 that they received from the Gold Coast in return for Zac Smith.
So essentially Geelong gave up Smith & received Steven.
Steven played 183 games and kicked 122 goals in his time at the Saints.
Trade details:
- Geelong receive Jack Steven.
- Gold Coast receive Zac Smith.
- St Kilda receive Pick 58.
