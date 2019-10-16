Jack Steven Officially Joins Geelong

Four-time St Kilda best and fairest winner Jack Steven has officially joined the Cats.

Geelong were involved in a three-way trade with Gold Coast & St Kilda to complete the trade.

The Cats secured Steven with pick 58 that they received from the Gold Coast in return for Zac Smith.

So essentially Geelong gave up Smith & received Steven.

Steven played 183 games and kicked 122 goals in his time at the Saints.

Trade details:

- Geelong receive Jack Steven.

- Gold Coast receive Zac Smith.

- St Kilda receive Pick 58.

