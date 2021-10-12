JackJumpers To Play NBL Season Opener In Hobart

The NBL's newest franchise is ready for a grand introduction, after the season schedule revealed the JackJumpers' first game coming on opening night.

Tasmania's inaugural NBL clash will be played on Friday, December 3 at the refurbished Derwent Entertainment Centre.

Coming up against Adelaide 36ers to begin the 2021-22 fixture, Tasmania fans will receive their fair share of hoop fix with 13 more home matches throughout the season.

Following the opener at the new MyState Bank Arena, the JackJumpers will play in Hobart six days against the Brisbane Bullets.

The Apple Isle has been provided with ample opportunities in their national competition return, hosting the New Zealand Breakers on Boxing Day before meeting with the reigning NBL champions Melbourne United on New Year's Day.

JackJumpers CEO Simon Brookhouse said the fixture will news will be welcome by local fans.

“Tasmanians have waited a long time to see, support and celebrate a Tasmanian team back on the national stage, and so we’re thrilled that the NBL have entrusted us and the MyState Bank Arena team to ignite the NBL22 season, and end that wait for Tasmanian basketball fans,” Brookhouse said.

"We're looking forward to locking in some dates in February or March, and sharing them with our members and bringing elite basketball back to Tasmania's north.