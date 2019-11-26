Jackley's Bakehouse spreading the cake cheer for a local Cairns family.

Known for their amazing cakes... and their hearts...

Jackley's Bakehouse is now partnering with Cake Angels to make life a little brighter for families across Queensland.

The family involved in the horrific crash on Mulgrave River Bridge in Gordonvale last month, which left Rachel Sellars and sons Darian and Ronan in hospital in Townsville, the family to receive some tasty cakes from the family-run local business.

Owner Dale told us all about it here:

Absolute legends!