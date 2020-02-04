Jai Arrow Details Exactly What Went On During Brisbane Elevator Debacle

Jai Arrow has detailed exactly what went on when part of the Queensland Origin side got stuck in a lift over the weekend.

Maroons coach Kevvie Walters assembled an extended 33-man Origin squad in Brisbane for a two-day camp.

However, things descended into chaos when Arrow along with teammates Daly Cherry-Evans, Corey Norman, Kalyn Ponga, Phillip Sami and Reed Mahoney were stuck in lift for almost two hours.

Arrow joined Triple M's The Rush hour with MG and explained exactly what happened.

Arrow also opened up on his future in 2020 which still could see the 24-year-old move a season early to Sydney; hear the full chat.