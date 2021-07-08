Jai Arrow Fined And Booted From Origin Camp For Biosecurity Breach

Maroons forward Jai Arrow has been fined after breaching the NRL's covid-19 protocols, resulting in him being axed for the final State of Origin match on Wednesday night.

Arrow has been whacked with a $35,000 fine, he was alleged to have "allowed a unregistered guest" into Queensland's team hotel on the Gold Coast.

The Rabbitohs star will miss the Origin finale as a part of a two-game ban, disqualifying him from selection for South Sydney's round 18 clash against Canterbury.

Arrow will depart from Queensland's camp immediately and will begin a 14-day home isolation period.

"I know I have let a lot of people down, including my teammates, coaching staff and fas right across the rugby league community," Arrow said in a statement per Queensland Rugby League.

"For this I am truly sorry. I have fully cooperated with the NRL integrity unit and I understand the scrutiny and criticism coming my way."

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the strict laws and protocols must be adhered to for the game to benefit fans.

"I want to be clear, any material deliberate repeat offence by a player will result in us removing that player from the approved bubble roster." - Andrew Abdo

Arrow's suspension comes after the NRL's decision to sanction all St George Illawarra players for breaching league protocols by attending a party hosted by sacked Dragon Paul Vaughan.

