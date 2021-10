Rabbitohs enforcer Jai Arrow has paid tribute to outgoing club veteran Adam Reynolds – but jokes that he 'can't wait' for the wily half to leave Redfern.

Reynolds plays his last game as a Rabbitoh in the 2021 Grand Final, linking with the Broncos next season.

"He's a South Sydney boy, through and through... but his fingers end up in places they shouldn't be!" Arrow told The Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE: