Jai Arrow’s Fascinating Insight Into What Life Was Like In The NRL Bubble
ON TRIPLE M'S SUMMER SESSION
Getty Images
For more than six months NRL players, coaches, staff and officials lived in a COVID-safe bubble.
The New Zealand Warriors lived away from home in a hotel just to get NRL competition going.
It was a huge sacrifice made by all players and former Gold Coast Titan now South Sydney Rabbitoh Jai Arrow joined Triple M NRL’s Summer Session and opened up on what it was like in the NRL bubble.
LISTEN HERE:
Arrow also opened up on his move to the Rabbitohs, working with Wayne Bennett & that incredible Origin series; hear the full chat below.