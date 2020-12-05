Jai Arrow’s Fascinating Insight Into What Life Was Like In The NRL Bubble

For more than six months NRL players, coaches, staff and officials lived in a COVID-safe bubble.

The New Zealand Warriors lived away from home in a hotel just to get NRL competition going.

It was a huge sacrifice made by all players and former Gold Coast Titan now South Sydney Rabbitoh Jai Arrow joined Triple M NRL’s Summer Session and opened up on what it was like in the NRL bubble.

LISTEN HERE:

Arrow also opened up on his move to the Rabbitohs, working with Wayne Bennett & that incredible Origin series; hear the full chat below.