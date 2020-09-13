Jai Arrow's Hilarious Response To Anthony Maroon's Outrageous Gold Coast Titans Bet

Anthony Maroon clearly hasn't learnt his lessons from previous years.

Earlier in 2020, Maroon made an outrageous bet based on the Gold Coast Titans which current Titan Jai Arrow was somehow part of.

And well, the bet is very close to becoming a reality.

So the Sunday Sin-Bin decided to remind Arrow about the bet when he joined the show.

LISTEN HERE:

Earlier the Hoops calls bullshit on Maroon's making this outrageous bet which of course he is trying to avoid; hear the full chat below.

