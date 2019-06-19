Jaidyn Stephenson Banned For Ten Matches

Jaidyn Stephenson has been banned for 22 matches with 12 matches suspended for making bets on three Collingwood games.

Stephenson bet on games against St Kilda, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs for a total of $36.

He has also been fined $20,000.

The suspended ban will remain over Stephenson's head for the rest of his career.

The bets included legs on Collingwood to win, himself to kick goals, teammates to kick goals, and teammates to have certain amounts of disposals.

All bets lost.

It is the largest sanction ever handed down for contravening wagering rules that the AFL has ever handed down.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!