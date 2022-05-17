Jake Daniels Becomes The First Active UK Footballer To Come Out As Gay In Over 30 Years

Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels has released a statement today becoming the first UK footballer to come out as gay since 1990.

17-years-old Daniels' statement on the official Blackpool Football Club website reads "Now is the time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me."

The announcement was made after several months discussion and planning with his family, football club, LGBTQ charity Stonewall, and Sky Sports, who reported the news first.

Daniels statement demonstrates the consideration given to the timing and nature of the announcement, especially given the tragic story of Justin Fashanu, the last and only other active footballer to come out as gay in 1990. Fashanu suffered abuse and bigotry not just from fans but some of his own coaches and team-mates before taking his own life in 1998.

Jake Daniels' brave announcement has received overwhelming positive support from football teams and supporters across the UK and beyond. He made it clear that he was inspired by the likes of Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo also coming out as gay earlier this year; the first top flight football player in the world to do so.

Daniels statement continued, “For a long time I’ve thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer. I asked myself if I should wait until I’ve retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out.

“However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to. Since I’ve come out to my family, my club and my teammates, that period of overthinking everything and the stress it created has gone.

“I am hoping that by coming out I can be a role model, to help others come out if they want to. I am only 17 but I am clear that this is what I want to do and if, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant. If they think: ‘This kid is brave enough do this, I will be able to do it too.’”

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. The latest in news and sport, the best podcasts and all your favourite shows and stations in one library.