Triple M NRL's Queensland correspondent Ben Dobbin has revealed some huge selection news for the Maroons ahead of Origin 1.

The Maroons will name their squad on Monday morning and Dobbo told Triple M Saturday NRL coach Kevin Walters is seriously considering a Cowboys bolter to fill the utility spot after injury to Moses Mbye.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around rugby league in Queensland, with Dobbo also revealing there's on disgruntled injured Bronco; hear the full chat below.